Lara vs Zerafa FULL FIGHT: March 30, 2024 | PBC on Prime VIdeo





WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (30-3-3, 17 KOs) delivered a sensational knockout over Michael Zerafa (31-5, 19 KOs) in the second round of the title fight.

“I worked so hard in training because I know that all of these fighters are coming for my title,” said Lara. “By staying ready, you don’t have to get ready. I have always said that I only need one or two rounds to size my opponent up, and I knew I had him from the very first round. That left hand shot was just a matter of time.”

After a feel out first round, Lara found a home for a vicious one-two combination punctuated by a blistering straight left that sent Zerafa down. The number one ranked middleweight contender by the WBA, Zerafa was able to get to his feet but was on shaky legs, which forced referee Allen Huggins to halt the bout 2:59 into the round.

A two-division world champion and one of Cuba’s greatest boxers, Lara has followed up a long championship run in the 154-pound division with three straight knockouts since moving up to middleweight. Boxing’s old reigning world champion, Lara landed 18 jabs in the first two rounds to set up the straight left that closed the show.

“I want to dedicate this fight to the fans that have supported me throughout my career, both from Cuba and all over the world as well,” said Lara.

