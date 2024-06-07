Home / Boxing Videos / OSCAR COLLAZO VS. GERARDO ZAPATA-BOXING HALL OF FAME PRESS CONFERENCE

OSCAR COLLAZO VS. GERARDO ZAPATA-BOXING HALL OF FAME PRESS CONFERENCE

Golden Boy Promotions returns to Upstate New York during Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend to host an epic World Championship fight on Friday, June 7. The card is headlined by a 12-round battle between undefeated Oscar Collazo (9-0; 7 KOs) and Gerardo Zapata (14-1-1), as they compete for the WBO Minimumweight World Title. The fight is co-promoted with Miguel Cotto Promotions and will be broadcast around the world on DAZN.

