FULL CARD HIGHLIGHTS | COLLAZO VS. ZAPATA

Oscar Collazo defeated Gerardo Zapata over 12 rounds to defend his WBO 105-pound title. This event derived an action-packed fight card as it was part of the International Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend!

