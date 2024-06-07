GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: OSCAR COLLAZO VS. GERARDO ZAPATA





Golden Boy Promotions returns to Upstate New York during Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend to host an epic World Championship fight on Friday, June 7. The card is headlined by a 12-round battle between undefeated Oscar Collazo (9-0; 7 KOs) and Gerardo Zapata (14-1-1), as they compete for the WBO Minimumweight World Title. The fight is co-promoted with Miguel Cotto Promotions and will be broadcast around the world on DAZN.

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #goldenboyfightnight

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl