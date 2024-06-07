Inoue and Serrano honored in New York City – World Boxing Association

The Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) held its annual awards ceremony on Thursday night in New York, where the president of the World Boxing Association, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, was present to accompany the guests.

With the presence of the two main protagonists of the night, which were Naoya Inoue as the best of the year and Amanda Serrano as the most outstanding in the female field, this intimate event took place that meant a nice meeting for some boxing actors.

Inoue was awarded for becoming the undisputed super bantamweight champion in 2023, while Serrano was awarded for her great victories and her 12-round 3-minute bouts, which have meant a lot to women’s boxing.

The event also awarded other categories such as the fight of the year, whose award went to the Jaime Munguía vs Sergey Derevyachenko fight, while in the women’s category the winner was Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron.

Brian Mcintyre was the coach of the year, while Bill Haney won the award for the best representative of 2023 for the BWAA.

Other award winners included writer Thomas Hauser, photographer Ed Mulholland, former boxer and now analyst Tim Bradley, among others.



