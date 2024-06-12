Home / Boxing Videos / First Face Off ⚔️ Subriel Matias Vs Liam Paro

First Face Off ⚔️ Subriel Matias Vs Liam Paro

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



We have an IBF World 140lbs Title fight on our hands this Saturday night in Puerto Rico as Champion Subriel Matias comes head to head with challenger Liam Paro! Watch as the two fighters face off with an epic backdrop…

