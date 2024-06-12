Paro: I can outbox Matias for 12 rounds

Liam Paro believes he has the tools to outwit and dethrone Subriel Matias as he prepares to challenge the hometown hero for his IBF World Junior Welterweight title at Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN.

Paro (24-0 15 KOs) fights for his first World title and does so against the most fearsome of all possible opposition in the form of Matias, the boogeyman of the 140lb division, who has recorded all 20 of his wins inside the distance.

The Australian is in fine form himself though and full of confidence after recording noteworthy stoppage wins in his last two outings, the first a stunning first round KO over fellow Aussie Brock Jarvis in Queensland in October 2022, and then adding the impressive scalp of Montana Love in San Francisco in December via sixth round stoppage.

Matias (20-1 20 KOs) makes the second defense of his title in his first fight on home turf since November 2019, and the returning hero has vowed to dazzle on his return and give his fans the spectacular finish that they have come to expect, but Paro has other ideas, and feels his boxing IQ can be the difference against the explosive champion.

“I am a fighter, and fighter’s fight, and I’m proving that, not only by fighting the guy that’s the most avoided in the division, but going to his backyard to do so,” said Paro. “I’ve always said I’ll fight anyone and I’m showing that. There’s a World title on the line and that’s what you dream about as a kid, winning World titles, and what better way to do it than to take out the number one guy in the division. I didn’t want to weave my way around the easy way, you want to beat the best and there’s no better way.

“I always have a quick look at the other guys in the division, but styles make fights. (My trainer) Alfie Di Carlo has had his eye on him for a for four or five years now and he said our paths would cross, and here we are. The day has come and this is it, time to show the world what I am all about.

“We’ve worked on some game plans, Alfie has the best boxing IQ in the game, I won’t share too much but obviously I’m not going to stand a trade with the guy. That’s what he’s banking on, but my boxing IQ is up there as well and we’re going to box the guy. If it has to be a fight, it can be a fight too, I’ve got the dog in me. I’ve been lucky to win my other fights comfortably but I’ve got that in me and I’m ready for anything.

“It’s a World title fight and you shouldn’t expect anything but a hard night’s work, I’m ready for a 12 round war. I’m going to give this 110 per cent and I’m ready for anything that he throws at me. The IBF is a great organization and I believe it’ll be a fair shot, so it’ll be up to me and him, and who wants it the most on the night. If that’s the case and it goes 12 rounds, I’ve got the boxing ability to be ahead on the cards.

“I can adjust on the fly, I’ve got a lot of ability and a high boxing IQ, so i just don’t think he’s boxed anyone with my style. Yes, he’s boxed good opponents, and I’ve not boxed anyone like him before, so we’re going to see on the night how it all pans out.”

Matias’ clash with Paro tops a stacked night of action in Puerto Rico, where Angel Fierro faces Alfredo Santiago for the WBO NABO Jr. Welterweight title and Yankiel Rivera meets Victor Sandoval for the WBC and WBA Continental Americas and WBO Intercontinental Flyweight titles – and new Puerto Rico signings Stephanie Piñeiro and William Ortiz continue their pro journeys.