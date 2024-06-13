Home / Boxing Videos / Billam-Smith's Cruiserweight Tier Ranking | Holyfield is the GOAT! 🐐

Billam-Smith's Cruiserweight Tier Ranking | Holyfield is the GOAT! 🐐

Sky Sports Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



►WATCH FURY/USYK: https://bit.ly/SkyFuryUsyk
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Billam-Smith blind ranks cruiserweight boxers!

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

BILLAM-SMITH V RIAKPORHE | Live Press Conference

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Watch the live press conference ahead of Billam-Smith v Riakporhe. ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved