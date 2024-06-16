Puello vs. Russell HIGHLIGHTS: June 15, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video





Pay-per-view action also saw thrilling back and forth action between Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) and Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs), which ended with Puello winning a 12-round split decision to capture the vacant Interim WBC Super Lightweight Championship.

“I got down on my knees and the first thing I did was thank God, and then I said, ‘I made it.’ The weight barrier, the time away from my family, it was all worth it,” said a jubilant Puello.

“It feels great to be a champion, because this will mark the beginning of a new chapter in my life.”

The two southpaws gave as good as they got for the entire fight with both fighters refusing to give an inch. Russell’s quickness and aggression allowed him to pile up points, but Puello’s counterpunching proved to be the difference

“It wasn’t about what Puello did tonight, it was about what I didn’t do. I should have listened more and executed more. Like I always say, if I execute our game plan, it’s a matter of fact that I’ll get the victory. But tonight, I fell short,” said Russell.

Puello was deducted a point for holding in round nine and was on the receiving end of a borderline low blow in the 10th. He appeared to return the favor a round later as Russell needed a momentary break from a low shot. In the end, Judge Dave Hudson’s 118-109 score for Russell was overruled by Tim Cheatham and Glenn Feldman who had it for Puello by scores of 114-113 and 115-112 respectively.

“It was the best I have ever fought in my life,” said Puello. “The hard work being far away from my family finally paid off. Bring anybody on, I don’t care. I’m ready to face all comers.”

