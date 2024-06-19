Subriel Matias Vs Liam Paro: Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





What a night in Puerto Rico! Go behind the scenes on Fight Night as Liam Paro dethroned hometown hero Subriel Matias to take the IBF World Junior Welterweight Title down Under! There’s plenty of previously unseen clips backstage mixed with exclusive angles from ringside during the thrilling 12 round battle…

#MatiasParo #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.