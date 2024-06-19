Rising 135 pounder Cameron Vuong shows off his talent with Jamie Moore at the open workout before Saturday’s step up with Jeff Ofori on the Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash undercard.
#shorts #boxing #CashDenny
Rising 135 pounder Cameron Vuong shows off his talent with Jamie Moore at the open workout before Saturday’s step up with Jeff Ofori on the Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash undercard.
#shorts #boxing #CashDenny
Tags * Cameron Fight Jamie Matchroom Boxing Moore pads SMASH Vuong
Gervonta “Tank” Davis breaks down his performance immediately after knocking out Frank Martin with an …