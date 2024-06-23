Magsayo vs Ramirez FULL FIGHT: June 15, 2024 | PBC on Amazon Prime Video





Super featherweight action, former world champion Mark Magsayo (26-2, 17 KOs) scored one knockdown on his way to a 10-round unanimous decision over Eduardo Ramirez. Two judges scored the bout 97-92 with a third score of 99-90.

Magsayo’s power proved to be the difference against a game Ramirez. Two straight rights in the third dropped Ramirez (28-4-3, 13 KOs), who rose and immediately fought fire with fire. Magsayo remained in command, pulling away to win in convincing fashion.

