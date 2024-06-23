Home / Boxing Videos / Emanuel Odiase Vs Kevin Masirika: Full Fight (Denny Vs Cash Undercard)

Emanuel Odiase Vs Kevin Masirika: Full Fight (Denny Vs Cash Undercard)

Anthony Joshua managed Germany Heavyweight hope Emanuel Odiase moves 4-0 in Birmingham, with a fourth and final round KO over Kevin Masirika on the Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash undercard on Saturday 22 June 2024.

