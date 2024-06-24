Garcia vs Davis FULL FIGHT





Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis. Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) overcame a late rally to hand Elijah Garcia his first defeat via 10-round split decision.

Judge Max De Luca scored the contest 97-93, while Eric Cheek had it 98-92, both for Davis, with judge John McKaie seeing it 97-93 for Garcia.

Davis jumped out to an early lead, working behind the jab and using movement to offset Garcia’s attack. Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) continued to apply pressure, oftentimes pinning Davis on the ropes and landing to the body.

The fight grew increasingly closer as the rounds progressed, yet Davis remained composed, countering well off the ropes. Garcia landed several head-snapping shots in rounds nine and 10, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Davis’ lead.

