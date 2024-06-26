Riyadh Season Card: Anthony Joshua Vs Daniel Dubois Launch Press Conference





We are live from Wembley Stadium in London for the latest instalment of a mega night on the Riyadh Season schedule with Anthony Joshua facing fellow Brit Daniel Dubois on September 21. Join us as we hear from promoters and all the fighters involved in another historic night.

#JoshuaDubois #Boxing #RiyadhSeason

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.