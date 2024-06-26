Davis STOPS Barrios To Become a 3-Division World Champ | PBC Fight Anniversary

3️⃣ years ago today, Gervonta Davis proved he belongs in the P4P discussion when he jumped not one, but TWO weight classes to battle—and ultimately stop—a durable Mario Barrios to become a 3️⃣-division world champion.
Watch the #DavisBarrios Full Fight: https://youtu.be/tBBk4m4mLfU
#PBCFightAnniversary
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions