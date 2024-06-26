Home / Boxing Videos / Davis STOPS Barrios To Become a 3-Division World Champ | PBC Fight Anniversary

Davis STOPS Barrios To Become a 3-Division World Champ | PBC Fight Anniversary

Premier Boxing Champions 2 days ago Boxing Videos



3️⃣ years ago today, Gervonta Davis proved he belongs in the P4P discussion when he jumped not one, but TWO weight classes to battle—and ultimately stop—a durable Mario Barrios to become a 3️⃣-division world champion.

Watch the #DavisBarrios Full Fight: https://youtu.be/tBBk4m4mLfU

#PBCFightAnniversary

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Five Things Anthony Joshua Can't Live Without…

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Anthony Joshua talks us through FIVE things he can’t live without… #boxing #sports …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved