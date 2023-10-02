Home / Boxing Videos / Denzel Bentley Promises BRUTAL PERFORMANCE And To 'CLEAN THE FLOOR' With Nathan Heaney on Nov 18

Denzel Bentley Promises BRUTAL PERFORMANCE And To 'CLEAN THE FLOOR' With Nathan Heaney on Nov 18

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



British Middleweight Champion Denzel Bentley speaks to Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown to discuss his upcoming November 18th clash with Nathan Heaney at the AO Arena, Manchester as part of the Magnificent Seven card live on TNT Sports.

#BentleyHeaney #DenzelBentley

