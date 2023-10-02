Denzel Bentley Promises BRUTAL PERFORMANCE And To 'CLEAN THE FLOOR' With Nathan Heaney on Nov 18





British Middleweight Champion Denzel Bentley speaks to Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown to discuss his upcoming November 18th clash with Nathan Heaney at the AO Arena, Manchester as part of the Magnificent Seven card live on TNT Sports.

#BentleyHeaney #DenzelBentley

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact