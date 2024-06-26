Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois | Riyadh Season Card, Wembley Stadium Press Conference #RiyadhSeason

Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn launch the latest spectacular Riyadh Season event in London, ahead of another magnificent night of action later this year. A brand new card taking place in the United Kingdom will be fully revealed as we hear from all the fighters, after they are unveiled, and they will face-off for the first time.
