Gabriel Muratalla vs Carlos Fontes: Full Fight (Estrada Vs Bam Undercard) Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos Unbeaten Robert Garcia charge Gabriel Muratalla defeats big punching Mexican Carlos Fontes on the cards to conclude the Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse Bam Rodriguez Before the Bell segment in Phoenix on Saturday 29 June 2024.