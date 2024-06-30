Home / Boxing Videos / Gabriel Muratalla vs Carlos Fontes: Full Fight (Estrada Vs Bam Undercard)

Gabriel Muratalla vs Carlos Fontes: Full Fight (Estrada Vs Bam Undercard)

Unbeaten Robert Garcia charge Gabriel Muratalla defeats big punching Mexican Carlos Fontes on the cards to conclude the Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse Bam Rodriguez Before the Bell segment in Phoenix on Saturday 29 June 2024.

