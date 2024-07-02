Home / Boxing Videos / “Blood, guts, horror and a few boshes thrown in!” – Fisher vs. Babic: Make The Days Count

“Blood, guts, horror and a few boshes thrown in!” – Fisher vs. Babic: Make The Days Count

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Matchroom and DAZN catch up with Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic ahead of their fight at the Copperbox, live on DAZN on July 6.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Two elite boxers in the prime of their lives battle it out on September 21st 💪⚔️

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved