WBA approves Niyomtrong-Winwood for September 7th  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee approved the sanction request for the minimumweight world championship bout between Thammanoon Niyomtrong and Alex Winwood, which will take place on September 7 in Perth, Australia.

The committee accepted the request of Dragon Fire Boxing, which will be in charge of organizing the event that will have the fight that disputes the 105 lbs. crown.

Niyomtrong comes from a long time of inactivity and his last fight was in July 2022 against Chayaphon Moonsri, whom he defeated by unanimous decision in Thailand.

Winwood is a 26-year-old former Olympian who turned pro two years ago. He is undefeated in his professional career and will now face his toughest challenge with the intention of making history.

Niyomtrong has a record of 24 wins, no losses and 9 knockouts, while Winwood has 4 wins, 2 of them before the limit.



