Home / Boxing Videos / 'Dubois is the HARDEST puncher I've been in there with!” ⚡ | Johnny Fisher on Joshua/Dubois

'Dubois is the HARDEST puncher I've been in there with!” ⚡ | Johnny Fisher on Joshua/Dubois

Sky Sports Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Johnny Fisher analyses the heavyweight world title fight between Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Two elite boxers in the prime of their lives battle it out on September 21st 💪⚔️

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved