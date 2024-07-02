“July 13 Will Be Nasty!” – Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Vs David Avanesyan | Make The Days Count





The countdown is on. Jaron Ennis fights in front of his home fans in Philadelphia for the first time in 5 and a half years some July 13. ‘Boots’ meets dangerous, late replacement David Avanesyan who knows this could be his last shot at the big time. Ennis has lofty ambitions to collect all the belts at 147 and can’t afford to slip up against the former Armenian World Champion. Follow both men from their respective camps as they strive to Make The Days Count.

#EnnisAvanesyan #Boxing #

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.