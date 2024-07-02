CAMPHOUSE | William Zepeda vs Giovani Cabrera! Zepeda's World Title Path Now Faces Him Vs Cabrera!





El Camaron Takes On El Cabron For What Is Sure To Be An All Out Action Packed Main Event! Fireworks Garunteed!

Zepeda vs Cabrera is a 12-round Lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. ZepedaCabrera will be live from Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA on Saturday, July 6th, 2024.

Tickets for Zepeda vs Cabrera are on sale as well as a limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

