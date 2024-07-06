Home / Boxing Videos / “You're A Good Man!” – Johnny Fisher & Alen Babic Embrace After Fight

“You're A Good Man!” – Johnny Fisher & Alen Babic Embrace After Fight

Matchroom Boxing



Watch the moment Johnny Fisher visited Alen Babic’s dressing room minutes after their fight in London to call a truce on the war of words.

