“I'm The F**king Man!” – Johnny Fisher, Big John & Mark Tibbs On Win Vs Babic





Big John brings in the Chicken Balls to celebrate Johnny Fisher’s savage one round demolition against Alen Babic. Hear from The Romford Bull and his coach Mark Tibbs who discuss the fight, training camp and what might be next… Bosh!

#JohnnyFisher #FisherBabic #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.