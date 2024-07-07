Home / Boxing Videos / 🐂 Johnny Fisher & Dave Allen discuss a potential future fight 🦏

🐂 Johnny Fisher & Dave Allen discuss a potential future fight 🦏

The Romford Bull vs The White Rhino? Watch as Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen discuss a potential future fight less than 24 hours after Fisher’s 30 second demolition job against Alen Babic.

