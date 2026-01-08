Home / Boxing Videos / 2 Days Out: Dalton Smith Goes Head To Head With Subriel Matias 🔥🔥

2 Days Out: Dalton Smith Goes Head To Head With Subriel Matias 🔥🔥

Matchroom Boxing



Watch as Dalton Smith goes up against WBC World Super Lightweight Champion Subriel Matias moments after the final press conference in New York just two days before their mandated clash.

