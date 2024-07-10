“INOUE DOESN'T WANNA BE HIT BY ME!” 😤 | Liam Davies WARNS Shabaz Masoud, Inoue, Nick Ball, Cacace





Unbeaten super bantamweight sensation and IBO World Champion Liam Davies checks in with Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown to discuss the postponement of his fight with Shabaz Masoud and more.

Davies also discusses potential bouts with Naoya Inoue, Nick Ball and Anthony Cacace as well as giving his view on Andrew Cain vs Ashley Lane.

Davies’ brother Bradley Thompson will still feature on Queensberry’s ‘Magnificent 7’ show in Birmingham on July 20th.

