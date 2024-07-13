Jaron Ennis & Eddie Hearn React To Win Vs David Avanesyan | Post Fight Presser

Watch as IBF World Welterweight Champion Jaron Ennis talks alongside promoter Eddie Hearn following his successful defense vs David Avanesyan in Philadelphia on Saturday 13 July 2024!
#EnnisAvanesyan #Boxing
