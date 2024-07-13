Home / Boxing Videos / Khalil Coe Calls Out Joshua Buatsi After Winning First Title Vs Ritter

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago



Khalil Coe has thrown down the gauntlet to Joshua Buatsi after his clash with Willy Hutchinson. Big Steppa talks after beating Kwame Ritter on the Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs David Avanesyan undercard in Philly on July 13th 2024.

