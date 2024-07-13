Khalil Coe Calls Out Joshua Buatsi After Winning First Title Vs Ritter

Khalil Coe has thrown down the gauntlet to Joshua Buatsi after his clash with Willy Hutchinson. Big Steppa talks after beating Kwame Ritter on the Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs David Avanesyan undercard in Philly on July 13th 2024.
#Boxing #KhalilCoe
Khalil Coe has thrown down the gauntlet to Joshua Buatsi after his clash with Willy Hutchinson. Big Steppa talks after beating Kwame Ritter on the Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs David Avanesyan undercard in Philly on July 13th 2024.
#Boxing #KhalilCoe
Tags * Big Steppa Boxing Buatsi calls Coe Ennis vs Avanesyan Joshua Khalil Khalil Coe Matchroom Boxing Ritter title Winning
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …