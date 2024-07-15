“Crawford vs. Boots Is An Even Fight” – Ennis vs. Avanesyan: Beyond The Bell

Chris Mannix, Sergio Mora, Todd Grisham and Shawn Porter unpack the action from Philadelphia as Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis defeated David Avanesyan to set up huge potential match ups with the likes of Terence Crawford and Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#ennisavanesyan #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing