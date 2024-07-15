“Crawford vs. Boots Is An Even Fight” – Ennis vs. Avanesyan: Beyond The Bell





Chris Mannix, Sergio Mora, Todd Grisham and Shawn Porter unpack the action from Philadelphia as Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis defeated David Avanesyan to set up huge potential match ups with the likes of Terence Crawford and Vergil Ortiz Jr.

