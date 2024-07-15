Home / Boxing News / Heaney and Pauls for the WBA Continental belt in Birmingham  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association

Nathan Heaney and Brad Pauls will meet for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental middleweight belt at the Resorts World Arena, in Birmingham, United Kingdom, this Saturday. 

Thils will be a rematch between Heaney and Pauls after their last March 16 fight that ende in a draw. 

On this occasion, the regional belt will be at stake, which adds more value to the bout as the winner will move up a step in world boxing. 

Heaney, a Staffordshire native, is an undefeated 35-year-old who began his career in 2017 and has won good fights to make a name for himself in his home country. 

He will face Cornwall’s Pauls, who is 31 years old and comes in on a good run, also confident he can prevail this time around after his good performance in March.  

Heaney comes into the bout with 18 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 6 knockouts, while Pauls has 18 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 10 knockouts.


About World Boxing Association

