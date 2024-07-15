Preston and Ramirez will have their rematch this Thursday – World Boxing Association

Michelle Preston and Maribel Ramirez will step into the ring of the ABA Stadium, in Auckland, Australia, to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight intercontinental belt on Thursday, July 18 in a rematch.

The fight between the Australian and the Mexican will be a great opportunity for both women who are looking for a new opportunity. They already fought in March last year, with Ramirez winning.

Preston comes into the fight with two consecutive wins over Arisara Wisetwongsa last March and Sawanya Srisawat in December 2023. It’s a great streak for the home fighter, who will use the motivation of being in front of her home crowd to go for the win.

Ramirez is a warrior who has been world champion and will try to repeat the dose to Preston this time. Her most recent fight was on December 15, 2023 and ended in a technical draw against Celeste Gonzalez.

The home fighter has a record of 13 wins, 10 losses and 1 draw, while the visitor has 14 wins, 10 losses and 4 draws.