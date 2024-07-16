Benavidez vs Gvozdyk FULL FIGHT: June 15, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video





Undefeated two-time world champion David “El Monstro” Benavidez didn’t miss a beat in his 175-pound debut, soundly outboxing and out-slugging former world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk to win a 12-round unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 119-109) and the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight World Title.

“I went up in weight, won every single round and dominated a former world champion and an Olympian as well,” said Benavidez.

“I had him hurt a couple of times. I wasn’t throwing a lot of combinations because I reinjured my hand in the third round. I tore my right ligament four weeks before the fight and I hurt my left hand in camp. I’m proud of myself because I also got a cut three weeks ago and I pushed through and gave the fans a good fight.”

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) displayed every skill in the book, using a snapping jab to work his way in and unload to the head and body with accurate combinations. Gvozdyk, in his first world title bout since 2019, didn’t go quietly. The Kharkiv, Ukraine product threw punches in bunches, often sneaking in a right hand behind his quick left.

“I obviously wish we got a different decision tonight. I wish I had done a little more and been more active in the early rounds of the fight,” said Gvozdyk.

“I think the scores were pretty accurate. It was a good fight, a close fight. He was better in the first half of the fight, but I think I started doing better in the second half. I’d love a rematch with him.”

Benavidez hurt Gvozdyk (20-2, 16 KOs) several times during the second half of the fight but wasn’t able to put his tough opponent away in what was a dominant performance.

“I’m looking forward to what’s next in the division,” said Benavidez.

#BenavidezGvozdyk #DavidBenavidez #OleksandrGvozdyk

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions