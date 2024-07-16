“Don't Just Talk About It, Be About It!”- Jack Catterall Vs Regis Prograis Promo





The countdown continues to August 24 as our new promo has dropped featuring Jack Catterall, who looks to close on a World Title shot and the former two time 140lbs Champ Regis Prograis, who stands in El Gato’s way. It’s simply must win for both. Tickets are on sale now for the first boxing event at the Co-op Live in Manchester.

