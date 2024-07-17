Home / Boxing Videos / UNCLE DEREK REVEALED | Derek Chisora NEPHEW Jermaine Dhliwayo On Family Relationship | Pro Debut 🤩

Jermaine Dhliwayo, the nephew of British boxing legend Derek Chisora speaks to Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown ahead of his professional debut on July 27th on the Joyce v Chisora mega event at The O2, London live on TNT Sports.

Dhliwayo discusses the inspiration of his uncle along with his own plans as a professional.

