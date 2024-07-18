Home / Boxing Videos / Behind The Scenes At Jaron 'Boots' Ennis' Stoppage Victory Over David Avanesyan

Behind The Scenes At Jaron 'Boots' Ennis' Stoppage Victory Over David Avanesyan

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



DAZN and Matchroom Boxing went behind the scenes as welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis returned to action – and his hometown of Philadelphia – with a stoppage win over David Avanesyan.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#ennisavanesyan #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Adames vs Gausha FULL FIGHT: June 15, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video

Carlos Adames made a successful first defense of his WBC Middleweight World Title, winning a …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved