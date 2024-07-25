Terence Crawford Reveals Truth on Spence Negotiations, Shakur Stevenson, Top Rank Split | ATS Fight





Nothing is better than two legends of the game chopping it up! On the latest ATS Fight interview, Andre Ward journeyed to Colorado Springs for an exclusive sit down with arguably the best fighter in the world, Terence Crawford, as he was in camp preparing for his upcoming bout vs. Israil Madrimov. Bud opens up about his split with Top Rank and shares Behind-the-scenes insights into his negotiations with Errol Spence Jr. Plus, he discusses Turki changing the sport of boxing, criticisms of Shakur Stevenson, how he keeps the same drive and reveals if he has any retirement plans.

#allthesmoke #MMA #boxing #AllTheSmokeFight #andreward #terencecrawford #SOG #errolspencejr #shakurstevenson

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:00:40) – How Has Life Changed

(00:02:15) – Camp Update, Why Madrimov

(00:03:30) – Fundora Ducking Him For Spence

(00:05:40) – Errol Spence’s Future, 3x Undisputed Goals

(00:07:20) – Relationship with Turki, How He Is Changing Boxing

(00:14:30) – Lawsuit vs. Top Rank

(00:17:30) – Spence Negotiations & Fight

(00:24:18) – Taking Care of People, Omaha love

(00:27:30) – Shakur Stevenson

(00:31:15) – Retirement Plans, Would Ward Ever Come Back?

(00:35:30) – Does He Still Have The Same Drive

(00:38:30) – Knockout vs. Winning A Decision

(00:40:30) – Toll the sport takes on the body, Floyd

(00:46:29) – END

