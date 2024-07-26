Full Fight | Billy Joe Saunders vs David Lemieux! Saunders Goes To Canada To Defend Title! (FREE)

Saunders Looks To Leave No Doubt In The Refs As He Defends WBO Middleweight Title Against Canadian Hard Hitting David Lemieux, In Quebec, CAN!
Billy Joe Saunders vs David Lemieux
Dec. 16th, 2017 – Place Bell, Quebec, CAN. #SaundersLemieux
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #billy #joe #saunders #uk #david #lemieux #canada #middleweight #champion #hbo #goldenboy #sports #freefight #fullfight #free
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl