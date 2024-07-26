Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Billy Joe Saunders vs David Lemieux! Saunders Goes To Canada To Defend Title! (FREE)

Full Fight | Billy Joe Saunders vs David Lemieux! Saunders Goes To Canada To Defend Title! (FREE)

Boxing Videos



Saunders Looks To Leave No Doubt In The Refs As He Defends WBO Middleweight Title Against Canadian Hard Hitting David Lemieux, In Quebec, CAN!

Billy Joe Saunders vs David Lemieux
Dec. 16th, 2017 – Place Bell, Quebec, CAN. #SaundersLemieux

