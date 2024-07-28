When Dmitry Bivol Sparred Israil Madrimov 👊👊 Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos Watch back a short clip from when Dmitry Bivol drafted in Israil Madrimov for sparring to prepare for Canelo Alvarez. ‘The Dream’ proved to be a secret weapon and now fights a pound-for-pound king of his own, Terence Crawford, on August 3 in LA! #shorts #dmitrybivol #boxing * Bivol Boxing DMITRY Eddie Hearn Interview Israil Madrimov Matchroom Matchroom Boxing SPARRED 2024-07-28 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest