When Dmitry Bivol Sparred Israil Madrimov 👊👊

Watch back a short clip from when Dmitry Bivol drafted in Israil Madrimov for sparring to prepare for Canelo Alvarez. ‘The Dream’ proved to be a secret weapon and now fights a pound-for-pound king of his own, Terence Crawford, on August 3 in LA!

