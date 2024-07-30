KO | Joel Iriarte vs Kevin Beltran! Joel Iriarte's 2nd Pro Fight, The Sound On Those HITS! 😮‍💨🥊





Joel Iriarte Is Hitting The Ground Running As A Professional! Tallying Up Fights On Events Under Fighters Like William Zepeda, Zurdo Ramirez, and Vergil Ortiz!

Iriarte Looks To Have His 4th Fight This Year After Turning Pro In March, 2024! Iriarte Will Open The DAZN Broadcast Aug. 10th As Part Of The Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr Championship Event.

Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Jr. is a 12-round WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Championship attraction, presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with 360 Promotions and TGB Promotions. The fight will take place on Saturday, August 10 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

Joel Iriarte vs Kevin Beltran Aguirre

March 30th, 2024 – YouTube Theatre, Inglewood, CA – #GoulamirianZurdo

