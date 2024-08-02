Full Fight | Abner Mares vs Joseph Agbeko! Champion vs Champion, They Put Everything In Risk! (FREE)





WBC vs IBF Champions! The Bantamweight Championship Finals, what weight class should do a tournament like this for sanctioned belts?

Abner Mares vs Joseph Agbeko

Aug. 13th, 2011 – Hard Rock Casino, Las Vegas, NV #MaresAgbeko

