Pitbull Cruz & Rayo Valenzuela Make Weight For 140lbs World Title Fight 🇲🇽

The WBA World Super Lightweight Title is on the line Saturday night as Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela face off for the final time…
#shorts #boxing #CruzValenzuela
The WBA World Super Lightweight Title is on the line Saturday night as Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela face off for the final time…
#shorts #boxing #CruzValenzuela
Tags * 140lbs Boxing Cruz Eddie Hearn Fight Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Pitbull Rayo title Valenzuela weight WORLD
WBC vs IBF Champions! The Bantamweight Championship Finals, what weight class should do a tournament …