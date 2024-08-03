Home / Boxing Videos / Pitbull Cruz & Rayo Valenzuela Make Weight For 140lbs World Title Fight 🇲🇽

Pitbull Cruz & Rayo Valenzuela Make Weight For 140lbs World Title Fight 🇲🇽

The WBA World Super Lightweight Title is on the line Saturday night as Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela face off for the final time…

#shorts #boxing #CruzValenzuela

