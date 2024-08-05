Canelo vs. Berlanga New York Press Conference | #CaneloBerlanga





Watch live as pound-for-pound great and Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez and undefeated Puerto Rican knockout artist Edgar Berlanga preview their upcoming showdown for Canelo’s unified WBC, WBA and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles at a pair of press conferences in New York and Los Angeles as Canelo Promotions presents a Mexican Independence Day weekend extravaganza taking place Saturday, Sept. 14 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video.

The press conferences will also feature Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and hard-hitting two-division world champion and Puerto Rican star Danny “Swift” García as they preview their 12-round co-main event between two of this era’s most accomplished fighters.

#CaneloBerlanga Fight Night & Ticket Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-091424

#LaraGarcia #PBConPrimeVideo

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions