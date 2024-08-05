Morrell dominates Kalajdzic and is new WBA champion  – World Boxing Association

David Morrell won the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight crown by defeating Radivoje Kalajdzic by unanimous decision on Saturday at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Cuban fighter scored 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111 in a fight in which he had to work hard but was able to take most of the rounds despite the good level of opposition he faced.

It was an uncomfortable fight for Morrell, who gradually worked his way up and took advantage of the Serbian in a very competitive fight.

With the triumph, he got his second world belt in a different category and now plans to adapt to the 175 lbs. as he was consolidated in the previous category.

The southpaw remained undefeated in 11 professional fights, 9 won by knockout. For his part, Kalajdzic left his record at 29 wins, 3 losses and 21 knockouts.