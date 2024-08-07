Home / Boxing Videos / Will Lewis Richardson turn pro? 👀 | Full reaction after Olympic bronze medal triumph

Lewis Richardson reacts after securing a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Team GB’s only boxing medal at the 2024 Games, and discusses whether he plans to turn professional.

