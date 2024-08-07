Home / Boxing Videos / Barnsley Battle – ‘John Stones vs Callum Simpson!' 🔴⚽️ | Simpson joins Toe2Toe Extra

Barnsley Battle – 'John Stones vs Callum Simpson!' 🔴⚽️ | Simpson joins Toe2Toe Extra

Callum Simpson discusses his love for Barnsley Football Club and plays our game where his boxing statistics are pitted up against another of Barnsley’s famous sportsmen, John Stones.

