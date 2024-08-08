Throwbacks | Serhii Bohachuk vs Joan Valenzuela! 'El Flaco' Punishing Body Work Folds Opponent!





Bohachuk Made A Statement On Canelo GGG Undercard! Same Training Camp As GGG, With Abel Sanchez And Ben Lira!

Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Jr. is a 12-round fight for the WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Championship presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with 360 Promotions and TGB Promotions. The fight will take place on Saturday, August 10 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

Tickets starting at $34 plus applicable fees for Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Jr. are on sale now. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at AXS.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Serhii Bohachuk vs Joan Jose Valenzuela

Sept. 16th, 2017 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV – #CaneloGGG

