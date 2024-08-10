AND THE NEW | Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz! Doug F. Gives Take On Potential Fight Of The Year!

Undefeated knockout sensation Vergil Ortiz, Jr. of Grand Prairie, Texas will make his championship fight debut! The super welterweight fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and is set to take place at The Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas on Aug. 10, 2024. The exclusive fight night will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN starting at 5:00 PM PT.
